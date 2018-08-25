The DJI Mavic Air is the most portable 4K drone ever, and it's coming to a pocket near you very soon

• UPDATED: You don't need the release date of this, it's out, awesome, and available to buy now. Read our DJI Mavic Air review right now.

DJI has unveiled the Mavic Air, the world's most portable 4K camera drone.

The drone, which when folded has a footprint only a touch bigger than a large smartphone or phablet, also only weighs 430 grams, aiding its carry-ability.

The drone can be so small and compact as it features folding arms and propellers that sit flush against its aerodynamic frame, meaning it can be quite easily be slotted into a bag or pocket.

The DJI Mavic Air is available in three colours: Onyx Black, Arctic White, and Flame Red. The Mavic Air will retail for £769 (849 Euros) in its stock package, which includes the drone, battery, remote controller, carrying case, two pairs of propeller guards and four pairs of propellers.

There is also the Mavic Air Fly More Combo bundle, which includes the drone, three batteries, a remote controller, a travel bag, two pairs of propeller guards, six pairs of propellers, a battery to power bank adapter and battery charging hub. This Combo bundle retails for £949 (1,049 Euros).

The DJI Mavic Air can be pre-ordered now from DJI's online store,with orders shipping out to customers from January 28, 2018.

DJI Mavic Air: features, specs and software

The DJI Mavic Air boasts a recessed three-axis mechanical gimbal, which is suspended from dampeners to further reduce vibration, a powerful 4K, 12-megapixel camera with the equivalent of a 24mm F2.8 lens that can shoot 4K video at 30fps and slow-motion 120fps video at 1080p, and 8 GB of internal, onboard storage. Any images or video taken with the DJI Mavic Air can be exported off the drone via its USB-C port.

The DJI Mavic Air also comes with an ActiveTrack intelligent flight mode, which allows it to sense multiple objects and track a subject, a SmartCapture mode that allows its user to take photos and videos via hand gestures (from within six meters range) as well as command the drone to follow or land, and is equipped with DJI's FlightAutonomy 2.0 tech that processes data gathered from seven onboard cameras and infrared sensors to construct a 3D map of its environment for more precise hovering and better flight performance.

The DJI Mavic Air has a maximum flight time of 21 minutes and can fly stably in windy conditions of up to 22 mph and at elevations of up to 5,000 meters above sea level. Maximum range sits at 2.5 miles (4km).

When put into Sport Mode by its user the DJI Mavic Air has a top speed of 42mph (68 kph) and is compatible with DJI Goggles for FPV flight experiences.

We've got to say that we're pretty impressed by the DJI Mavic Air's compactness here at T3.com. It sure is expensive, but that ability to easily transport the drone in a pocket or bag compartment and then fold it out and fly where ever you want is very enticing and something that is simply not offered by other manufacturers with anywhere near the same specs and features.

T3 is going hands on with the DJI Mavic Air imminently, so make sure you check back in later for our initial impressions.