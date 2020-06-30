The best Segway-Ninebot Max G30D electric scooter deals for July 2020

If you’re looking for an electric scooter with loads of power and a huge range, then the Max G30D by Ninebot Segway could be the one for you.

Peak power output is 700W and the large 551Wh battery means the scooter has an enormous range of 40.4 miles (65km).

Weighing a little more than its stablemates, the Max G30D tips the scales at 19.5kg, but still has the familiar folding design to make it convenient to carry and store.

Its larger size also means bigger 10-inch tyres front and rear, and the rear is stopped using a drum brake instead of the pivoting foot brake used by lesser scooters. As normal, the front wheel is slowed using a KERS (kinetic energy recovery system) which feeds wasted energy back into the battery every time you slow down.

The scooter’s extra power means it can ride up 200percent inclines while carrying a maximum weight of 100kg. For rider safety, there are permanently lit LED lights front and rear, plus reflective strips on the front, sides and rear.

A full-colour LCD display sits on top of the handlebar, showing your speed, battery level and riding mode, of which there are three called Eco, Drive and Sport. These can be switched between using a smartphone app, connected to the scooter using Bluetooth.

An integrated charger means all you need is the power cable to plug in and top up the battery (as opposed to carrying the bulky charging brick of other scooters).

Larger than some other electric scooters, the Ninebot Segway Max G30D measures 116.7 long x 47.2 wide x 120.3cm tall when unfolded. The height figure is cut to 53.4cm when folded closed for carrying.

It should be noted that the scooter’s speed has been electronically limited to 20km/h (12.4 mph) to comply with UK regulations.

