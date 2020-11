The best Google Chromecast Black Friday deals

The best few days of the year for huge deals have finally arrived. That's right, Black Friday 2020 is upon us, capping off the end of a very strange year with some genuine bargains. One great product with some big deals that caught our eye is Google's third-generation Chromecast, a versatile streaming stick for everyone.

Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast is a streaming stick that works with all the major streaming services – Netflix, Prime, Hulu, YouTube, and so on – and connects to your monitor or TV via HDMI. The basic version supports up to 1080p streaming and Google sells a Chromecast Ultra for up to 4K.

Chromecast works with both Android and iOS as well as most laptops and tablets, letting you easily view whatever content it is that you want. If you have other Google smart home accessories, Chromecast syncs with them too, letting you control it via voice, for example.

As we spend more time inside over the winter, often curled up on the sofa, having a streaming stick is the best way to quickly smart-ify your existing TV setup with no extra hassle.

Today's best Google Chromecast 3 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 03 days 19 hrs 53 mins 48 secs Reduced Price Google Chromecast 3rd Gen -... Walmart $35 $29.98 View Deal Reduced Price Google Chromecast 3rd... Bed Bath & Beyond $35 $29.99 View Deal Google Chromecast Streaming... Staples $29.99 View Deal Google Nest Chromecast Gen3 Adorama $29.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

Today's best Google Chromecast Ultra deals Black Friday Sale ends in 03 days 19 hrs 53 mins 48 secs Google Chromecast Ultra in... Bed Bath & Beyond $69 View Deal View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB