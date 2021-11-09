The best Black Friday Dualshock 4 controller deals

Playstations may be hard to come by right now but, thankfully, peripherals like the Dualshock 4 controllers are not. Yet, if you’re lucky enough to score a Playstation 4 or 5, or have one sitting around, you probably noticed that it only came with one controller. Whether you’re hoping to play one of the best games with one of your friends or accidentally broke that one included gamepad, you’ll have to get another Playstation-supported controller.

Unlike the Xbox Series S and X, the options are a bit more limited with Playstation controllers. You won’t find quite as many aftermarket offerings from peripheral manufacturers like Turtle Beach. But, luckily, Dualshock 4 controllers are quite abundant and available in a whole host of different colors. And, if you’re one of the lucky few out there with a Playstation 5 needing a second controller, these gamepads are compatible with the next-gen console (at least for older games) and are a bit cheaper than the PS5 ones.

Dualshock 4 controllers are even cheaper during Black Friday as quite a few different retailers are running deals on this peripheral. We’ll also share some alternate aftermarket options out there.

Best Black Friday Dualshock 4 deals

Instead of questioning why Sony would only give you one Dualshock 4 controller with your Playstation 4 or 4 Pro, start thinking about the best place to get another and at what price. After all, just about every retailer carrying Playstation-related gear and accessories has these gamepads in stock so it’s just a matter of time before it gets the Black Friday sales treatment. The original black Dualshock 4 controller retails for $59.99, so if you find it for any less than that, know you have a deal on your hands.

While Sony doesn’t offer a bunch of variations on its controller the way Microsoft does with the Xbox, you can get the Dualshock 4 in a slew of other colors, from camouflage, magma red and a bunch of others for a very small upcharge. Most importantly during a holiday shopping season like Black Friday though, different colors will get different discounts so, if you’re not picky about the color, you might end up with a great deal on one a retailer is trying to get rid of.

If you’re having trouble with the size of a regular Dualshock 4 controller, you should consider the Hori Wired Mini Gamepad. As the name suggests, there’s no wireless connectivity here but it’s cheaper than the original gamepad. What sets it apart is its size though as it’s 40% smaller than the original PS4 controller. Kids and anyone else having difficulty holding the original gamepad have something that is comfortable and easy to use.

While not strictly a Dualshock 4 controller, we couldn’t help but include its successor, the Playstation 5 Dualsense Controller. Its white and black colorway with blue LED design has recently been joined by all-black and red and black colorways. Its price is a little more than the Dualshock 4 but if you want to use it to play PS5 games, the $10-15 price difference is worth it. Though no retailers have yet to discount this controller, that’s bound to change.

Top Retailers

Whether it’s a fluke or Black Friday fire sale, Walmart currently has the Sony Dualshock 4 wireless controllers on sale for $14.99. At those prices, there’s no need to even look at any off-brand aftermarket gamepads. In fact, you might as well get a couple at that price.

While there are no current slashed prices at Amazon just yet, that doesn’t mean there won’t be closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As the retailer is getting these back in stock soon at the time of writing, this retailer may surprisingly not have the best deals out there. But, you never know, so keep an eye out just in case.

