If you love the look of the original Amazon Echo, but you crave better sound quality, upgrading to the Amazon Echo Plus is just one of the options you have available to you. And you’ve waited until the best time to upgrade, too, as we have the best Amazon Echo Plus deals on the web right here.
When Amazon first released the Echo Plus in 2017, it designed it so it was notably different to its senior counterpart. However, the latest Amazon Echo Plus seems to have re-inherited some of the original's key design features, including its single tier design and fabric exterior.
Although it may look more like its older brother from the outside, on the inside the speakers on the Amazon Echo Plus are far superior. This means you’ll benefit from a richer sound quality for playing music, as well as when Alexa informs you of the latest weather report or current traffic conditions.
Amazon has also fine-tuned some of the finer details, too, giving it a more updated and wholesome feel. For example, those who are upgrading from the original Amazon Echo will spot that its touch sensitive volume adjuster has been replaced with actual buttons.
And thanks to its compatibility with a huge range of household appliances, you’ll be able to turn off lights, control the heating, or even start up the coffee machine by your voice alone.
The best Amazon Echo Plus Black Friday deals
Take advantage of these Amazon Echo Plus deals this Black Friday, and benefit from a smart speaker that offers richer sound quality and a great-looking exterior.
Or why not see what else the Amazon Echo range has to offer? Check out our main Amazon Echo Black Friday deals page for more reductions!
