The 5 best lawn mowers in the Memorial Day Sales

Summer is coming and the grass is getting long, but the Memorial Day sales here to help. There are some great deals to be had right now on a brand new lawn mower. Whether you're looking for a gas-powered lawn mower or an eco-friendly electric offering, you can save serious cash by buying right now.

Cordless lawn mowers are the best choice for all but the very smallest of lawns, as they give you much greater freedom. However, that no longer limits you to a gas-powered offering. The latest electric models come with sizable battery packs to last you long enough to cover in a sizable lawn.

Depending on the size of your garden, you will want to consider the cutting width of your mower, to minimize the number of runs you need to do. There's also the cutting height and bag options – do you want to collect it all in the bag or mulch it.

We've rounded up the best deals on lawn mowers right now in the Memorial Day sales but act fast, as these won't last forever.

Top 5 lawn mowers in the Memorial Day Sale

Beast 26 in. 208 cc Gas Walk Behind 3-in-1 Wide Area Self Propelled Lawn Mower

Now: $579 | Was: $799 | Savings: $220 (28%) off

The Beast 26-inch mower is ideal for larger yards as it will cover ground faster and more efficiently than smaller units. It offers bag, mulch and side-discharge options, and has a cutting height of between 1-inch and 4-inches. View Deal

Kobalt 40-Volt Max Brushless 20-in Push Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

Now: $249 | Was: $299 | Savings: $50 (17%) off

Kobalt's cordless electric mower features a 40-minute runtime on a single charge – which is enough to cover up to 1/2 acre. There's a seven-position height lever to go from 1.37 to 3.75 inches and has a cut width of 19.25-inches. View Deal

Sun Joe 21 in. 100-Volt Cordless Battery-Powered Walk-Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower Kit

Now: $629 | Was: $849 | Savings: $220 (26%) off

Sun Joe's 21-inch electric mower features a high-capacity 100-Volt battery for up to 90 minutes runtime. It features a maximum cutting width of 20 inches and has seven adjustable height settings from 1.2 to 3.75 inches. This model also comes with a battery and charger. View Deal

Snapper 82-Volt Brushless 21-in Self-propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

Now: $549 | Was: $699 | Savings: $150 (21%) off

With a 21-inch mowing deck and a 3-in-1 design to bag, mulch or discharge, the Snapper electric mower is a solid choice. It features dual batteries to deliver a 60-minute runtime and cutting heights from 1.4 to 3.7 inches. View Deal

Kobalt 80-Volt Max Brushless 21-in Self-propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower

Now: $499 | Was: $599 | Savings: $100 (17%) off

This 80-Volt model from Kobalt has a runtime of up to 80-minutes and comes with a battery and charger. It features variable speed control, three cutting options (bag, mulch, discharge), has a cutting width of 20.5 inches and a cutting height of 1.38 to 3.75 inches. View Deal

When is the best time to buy a lawn mower?

It's best to buy before the summer and right now you can pick up some bargains on last year's models. The Memorial Day sales have lots of great deals on outdoor products and tools, including lawn mowers, so grab them while you can.

What time of year do mowers go on sale?

You'll find the best deals on lawnmowers out of season, as stores try to clear their stock. However, right now there are lots of new models coming out, so there are some great deals in the Memorial Day sales of the older models – as well as a few specials on new models.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2021 – deals on appliances and home good galore

Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2021 – Memorial Day deals on tech sitewide

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been revealed. Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.