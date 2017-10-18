T3 Agenda: The new Amazon Alexa Moto Mod for the Moto Z. Marantz's SR8012 audio receiver. And more!

In today's Thursday edition of the T3 Agenda - Moto unveils a new Amazon Alexa-friendly Moto Mod for the Moto Z; the new SR8012 receiver from Marantz; and more...

Turn your Moto Z smartphone into an Amazon Echo with this new Moto Mod

Motorola has announced a new Moto Mod for its Moto Z smartphone, which effectively turns your handset into an Amazon Alexa smart device. Complete with a blue LED on the back (so it looks just like an Echo for added authenticity), the modular add-on is a must for those want to carry a bit of Alexa hardware wherever they go.

Simply snap it on your Moto Z and head out. Charging is also really easy thanks to its new dock design that’s ideal for nightstands. Plus, up to 15 hours of built-in battery life means you don’t have to worry about draining your phone’s battery to power the smart speaker.

The moto smart speaker with Amazon Alexa will be available in the UK for £99 on Amazon and Motorola.co.uk.

Stream surround sound, high quality audio and more with Marantz's SR8012 receiver

Marantz latest receiver, the SR8012, has been unveiled and it boasts plenty of advanced features including HEOS wireless multiroom integration, Bluetooth and AirPlay streaming.

Able to handle a complete 7.1.4-channel 3D immersive sound system without the need for extra amplification, it’s the ideal choice for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Auro 3D soundtracks. It even enables you to explore, browse and play music from your own network library, online streaming services and Internet radio. Interested in upgrading your home audio setup? The Marantz SR8012 will be available in December for £2,699.

Feel the music you're enjoying with the new Subpac range of physical monitors

Subpac, the wearable speaker system that helps you feel the music you're listening too via a unique backpack design, is back with a new and improved Pro model. Using either the wearable backpack style (M2X) or chair seatback style (S2), SUBPAC enables you to tangibly feel sound and music in an impactful and immersive way.

Either model enables you to monitor bass and sub-bass frequencies from 5hz -200Hz, making it ideal for DJs, studio engineers and other professionals who mix audio on a regular basic. With headphone audio pass-through support, and the ability to monitor bass levels without damaging your hearing, the 5 Ibs gadget is a must-have. It's also great for gamers looking for that extra level of immersion, and athletes who want to get in the zone while running.

Cook flatbreads in no time with the Rotimatic

The latest model of Rotimatic - the smart kitchen gadget that cooks varieties of flatbreads in minutes - combines cutting-edge, AI-driven technology with internet connectivity to create the ultimate smart cooking device.

There's also the handy Rotimatic companion app which provides customer support and acts as a chef’s assistant, enabling you to turn on and automatically update the device, download new recipes, and more. You can make and cook pizzas, tortillas, pooris and more. All with a few quick button presses.

You can order a Rotimatic today for $999 (£759), direct from Rotimatic's own online store.

Ultimate Ears' new range of Bluetooth speakers bring Alexa support and more

Audio specialist Ultimate Ears has launched two new smart speakers (with added Amazon Alexa support) - the Blast and Megablast - alongside its new Power Up charging dock.

The Blast and Megablast offer 360-degree sound, and with an IP67 rating, so they're dustproof, waterproof and keep going for 12 and 16 hours respectively. You can get either speaker in a variety of colours, including Graphite (Black), Blizzard (White), Blue Steel, Merlot (Red), Mojito (Green) and Lemonade (Yellow).

The Ultimate Ears Blast is available for a recommended retail price of £199.99. The Ultimate Ears Megablast is available for a recommended retail price of £269.99. The Ultimate Ears Power Up is available for a recommended retail price of £34.99.

Combine a Poly with a Mojo DAC to turn your smartphone into a music powerhouse

British high-performance audio specialist, Chord Electronics, is ready to transform your humble smartphone into a hi-fi-quality music player with the launch of its new Poly device. This advanced streamer combines with the Mojo DAC to wirelessly stream music from a range of devices, with smartphone control

Poly is also a music player: its unlimited-capacity Micro SD card slot can house huge libraries and liberate storage on smart devices. Full smartphone control using everyday apps enables effortless music playback whether streaming or playing music from the Micro SD.

The Poly and Mojo are available now, with the Poly retailing for £499, and the Mojo going for only £399. Head on over to chordelectronics.co.uk to order yours today.