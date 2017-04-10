T3 Agenda: Sir David Attenborough's First Life comes to PSVR, WDC's new SSD arrives and more

In the first T3 Agenda of the week, we take a trip back in time with the First Life VR experience (on PSVR, no less), we pop a wheelie on a new e-bike from DeusCycleworks and Woolrich and much more...

The Natural History Museum-exclusive First Live experience is coming to PlayStation VR

Virtual reality studio Alchemy VR has confirmed three of its latest interactive projects will winging their way onto Sony's PlayStation VR headset shortly. One of which, First Life, was previously exclusive to the Natural History Museum and featured the voice of none other than legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

David Attenborough’s First Life VR is a 15-minute 360-degree stereoscopic video which takes you on a journey of discovery to unearth the secrets of the evolution of the first life on Earth. You'll travel back to the Cambrian Oceans of 540 million years ago as the broadcasting legend reveals the dawn of life on Earth and introduces you to its earliest inhabitants.

Alongside First Life, Alchemy VR is also bringing two of its other creations - Atomic Ghost Fleet and Cocos: Shark Island - to PSVR. In Atomic Ghost Fleet, you'll descend into the tropical lagoon of the Bikini Atoll (a chain of islands that were saturated in nuclear fallout following a-bomb tests 70 years ago) to come face to face with an undisturbed historical world of extraordinary shipwrecks.

Then there's Cocos: Shark Island, which features a 10-minute 360-degree video that transfers you into the shark infested paradise that is Cocos Island, an underwater realm with a rich and unique marine ecosystem.

All three will be arriving on PSVR shortly. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

The Woolrich E-bike by Deus Ex Machina mixes style and outdoor durability into one package

American apparel maker Woolrich has teamed up with Italian bicycle firm DeusCycleworks to create a new e-bike that combines rugged good looks with a build that can withstand plenty of tough rides outside.

The Woolrich E-bike by Deus Ex Machina features fat tires (whose width and structure means they can be used on trails equally well as on paved and tarmacked roads) and has, "an aggressive look and sporty grip," entirely hand-made in Italy by DeusCycleworks. Oh, and it has a Zehus hub, a fully integrated assisted pedalling system.

To coincide with the e-bike, Woolrich has created an updated version of one of its classic '70s designs. The Mountain Jacket, which is made from Paclite (Gore-Tex’s lightest fabric), ensures better performance and a low overall weight - it's also 100% waterproof, windproof and breathable. It's high performing thanks to the Gore-Tex membrane, it provides warmth while guaranteeing freedom of movement.

The e-bike will be available for testing on the 11 April and 18 April at the Woolrich Stores of Berlin and Amsterdam, respectively.

Western Digital unveils its first WD Portable SSD - the My Passport SSD

WDC, the global storage technology and solutions specialist has just introduced its fastest WD brand portable drive yet - give a big hand to the new My Passport SSD.

Featuring speeds of up to 515 MB/s, the My Passport SSD is the fastest My Passport drive offered by the WD brand. The new, super-fast drive is designed for the latest generation of computers with a USB Type-C port and is USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and an adapter to use with the more traditional USB Type-A ports found on many computers.

Fancy upgrading your SSD? The UK pricing for the My Passport SSD is £109.99 for the 256GB version, £179.99 for the 512GB and £349.99 for the 1TB model.