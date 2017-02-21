T3 Agenda: EE's new plan for rural disaster mobile coverage, Saucony's slick new running shoes and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, EE rolls out a new air mast tech to improve rural mobile coverage during floods, Saucony's swish new running shoes and an interactive browser game to get you in the mood for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands...

EE is using air masts and drones to improve rural mobile coverage in the event of a disaster

EE has just unveiled some new advances in network technology that's set to transform how the mobile provider maintains communications in disaster areas in rural communities, designed to deliver emergency 4G voice and data services when existing coverage has been lost due to incidents such as flooding.

The plan, which includes using EE’s own patent-pending balloon and drone-based mobile network technology and EE Rapid Response Vehicles to keep the emergency services network running during essential maintenance and local site outages.

EE is also planning to use special ‘Air mast’ solutions key to maintaining coverage for consumers during disaster recovery and for search & rescue. EE says it expects to deliver a deployed balloon solution in a rural environment in 2017.

Saucony's ultra-technical Freedom ISO running shoe could transform the way you run forever

Running shoe specialist Saucony has just unveiled a fresh 2017 collection of footwear, with said SS17 'Life on the Run' set spearheaded by its new centre-piece trainer, the Freedom ISO.

The Freedom ISO is the first trainer in the firm's history to incorporate an EVERUN midsole, which provides additional cushioning and flexibility under foot. So when you're pounding the tarmac or the belt of a treadmill, you're get a fire livelier amount of feedback with each step.

Add to that a comfortable topsole and a crystal rubber outsole (for plenty of grip and traction) and you've got one impressive running shoe suited to both gym and outside cardio sessions. They also look pretty swish, too.

You can order a pair today for £139.99 from sportshoes.com or direct from Saucony.

Grab yourself some in-game rewards in Ghost Recon Wildlands' interactive minigame

With Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands set for an open Beta starting from Thursday, Ubisoft is giving you an extra incentive to get involved with a new interactive mini-game that promises in-game rewards for your efforts.

Enchantingly called A World Without Heroes, the new browser-based game tasks you with sending out drones and checking security cameras to track active events across a map of Wildlands' open-world.

It's all incredibly easy and you only need to complete 50% of the objectives to nab those rewards, which include four unique emblems and two hours of XP boost. Said boost also gives you a 50% increase to earned XP, and 25% for your teammates.