Super Bowl TV deals: $500 off Sony's X85J 75 inch 4K TV this week only

Super Bowl TV deals are in full swing now that we're just weeks away from the biggest game of the year, and right now B&H Photo has an amazing 75 inch 4K TV deal you won't want to miss. Taking $500 off one of Sony's most popular TVs, it's an offer well worth the price – especially if you're into gaming.

On sale for $1,298, you can nab Sony's X85J 75" 4K Smart TV on sale for it's lowest price in ages. A solid TV that provides an incredible level of detail, the X85J Series ranks as some of the best TVs available to date. This is also one of the best Super Bowl TV deals you'll find ahead of the game, so don't sleep on this one if you want to grab yourself a brand new 75 inch 4K TV on sale cheap right now.

Sony X85J 75" 4K Smart TV: was $1,798, now $1,298 at B&H Photo

Just in time for the big game, grab a 75" LED 4K Smart TV at it's lowest price yet. A solid TV for movies, sports, gaming and more, the Sony X95j

Referred to mainly as a mid-ranged 4K TV, the X85J Series comes loaded with some pretty impressive tech for the price of entry. While the Sony X90J offers a great upgrade to the previous generation, the X85J line still holds up as one of the best gaming TVs for the price.

When it comes to just what exactly is different between each series, our Sony X85J vs Sony X90J guide covers that in more detail. But to get straight to the nitty gritty, here's what makes this Super Bowl TV deal such a great offer to check out.

Along with a larger selectin of screen sizes to choose from, the X85J line up features Sony's X1 image processor (the same used in Sony's premium 2021 TVs) alongside clear motion handling to help remove the 'soap opera' effect so many high-refresh displays have. The X90J does jump up to their newer XR image processor, but the real value here is the price per inch on the screen size.

Running just under $1,300, this is an unbelievable deal for a screen of this size and quality. If you're an avid gamer, it offers a great balance of price and performance for your buck but if you're gaming on the latest consoles (specifically PS5 or Xbox Series X), you will be missing out on the chance for 60FPS gameplay.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, however, this TV knocks it out of the park with an incredibly fair price tag and an opportunity to jump up to a 75" screen. A much needed upgrade, especially if you're hosting this year's Super Bowl party and want the biggest screen you can buy.

