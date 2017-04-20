Sky VR brings the Natural History Museum to your house

Get one-on-one with Sir David Attenborough in this virtual exhibit

By

Sky has announced it's working with Sir David Attenborough to create a VR 'exhibit' that will get you up close to some of the Natural History Museum's rarest artefacts. 

It's not the first time Sir David is getting involved with VR - he's also working on a project called First Life VR with PlayStation VR

In Sky VR's virtual exhibit - called Hold the World - you'll be able to go hands on with artefacts from the museum. A not-at-all-menacing-sounding three-dimensional hologram of Sir David will offer insight on each specimen. 

You'll be able to hold up, peer inside, tilt and look more closely at the objects, which will include fossils, bones and skulls from the museum.

The virtual exhibit will go into production later in 2017. “I have enjoyed helping people to discover more about the natural world, and [this] offers people a unique opportunity: to examine rare objects, some millions of years old, up close... all from the comfort of their own homes." 

The Sky VR Studio is behind the experience, produced by immersive content studio Factory 42.  

