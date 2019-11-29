Should I buy Dyson Small Ball Allergy Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner?

Dyson’s Small Ball Allergy Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner is bound to be a big hit during Cyber Monday deals day, but it’s actually very affordable right now. For less than £200 you can enjoy sublime cleaning, thanks to an innovative Dyson direct drive cleanerhead and the cool, quirky but highly efficient built-in ball technology.

Yup, if you love a vacuum that can root out all of the dust around your home and deliver an enjoyable experience along the way then the Dyson Small Ball machine is going to be one for you. We love the lightweight and manoeuvrable design that can get into the tightest of corners, but best of all is the fact that it’s been approved as asthma and allergy friendly. There’s an awesome 9.4 metre cord too, along with a 4.4 metre hose and that combination makes it a real ‘go anywhere’ machine, unlike others we could mention.

• Dyson Small Ball Allergy Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner at AO It’s all about the performance with a Dyson and this model is no exception. Being a bagless is a plus of course, especially thanks to the 1.2 litre bin capacity, but it's the Radial Root Cyclone technology that makes this model such a hit with us. That feature means the Dyson scores a carpet cleaning performance class category of C, and it gets the same for hard floors too. The 700 watts of power means it sucks up dirt like a dream, although the ball design also means it’s one of the most agile vacuums in what is a very packed marketplace.View Deal

3 reasons to buy Dyson Small Ball Allergy Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

• Plenty of power

• Innovative design

• Lengthy cable and hose

