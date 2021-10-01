Save $70 on the Segway Ninebot Max electric kick scooter on sale at Amazon

Commuters still looking for a cheap Segway scooter deal are in luck. Amazon's $70 discount on the Segway Ninebot Max electric kick scooter is still available, offering one of the lowest prices this e-Scooter has seen in some time.

On sale for $879.99, Segway's Ninebot scooter is ranked as one of the best electric scooters available. The Ninebot Max is no exception, offering a smooth and safe ride ready to handle the grit of the city. Premium safety features, plenty of power and a lightweight design deliver a great commuting scooter.

Segway Ninebot Max G30P Electric Kick Scooter Segway Ninebot Max G30P Electric Kick Scooter

Now: $879.99 | Was: $949.99 | Savings: $70 (7%)

With a top speed of 18 MPH, Segway's Ninebot Max offers a smooth yet powerful ride. Lightweight and compact, this bad boy folds up for carrying or storage whenever you need it. Now that it's $70 cheaper, this ride is well worth the price of admission.



View Deal

The standard price tag of $949 may be a bit too much for some, though, but It looks like Segway's Ninebot Max electric kick scooter is getting a $70 discount across the net. This top of the line commuting kick scooter is down to one of its best prices in months, and is well worth a look for those searching of a new scooter on sale.

In our Segway Ninebot Max review, this ride got an standing ovation in terms of the features this thing has. Great battery life ensures you can go the distance, with an exceptional range that comparable scooters just can't match. The only downsides we're it was slightly heavier than similar e-scooters and it did slow a bit on hills, but these issues were minor.

