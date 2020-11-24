Save £60 on this Pure Air Pro electric scooter with over 20 miles of range

Electric scooter retailer Pure Electric has cut its prices in time for Black Friday, with this Pure Air Pro reduced by £60.

The Pure Air Pro is a folding electric scooter with a range of up to 22.4 miles and a top speed of 15.5 mph. It is also one of the first e-scooters to have an IP65 water resistance rating, meaning it can be safely used in wet weather.

Designed for one person, the scooter can carry a maximum load of 120kg and rides on a pair of 10-inch, air-filled tyres to make for a safer and more comfortable ride. There are LED lights on the front and back, plus a brake light and reflectors on the sides to provide 360-degree visibility.

Pure Electric’s limited-time Black Friday offer sees the Pure Air Pro scooter with Bluetooth reduced from £589 to £529, a saving of £60. The retailer is also selling the non-Bluetooth version for just £479, a saving of £100 from the £579 retail price, but that model is out of stock at the time of writing. That said, some colour options priced at £499 are currently available.

The Bluetooth connection will be used with an upcoming smartphone app, where your iPhone or Android can be connected to the scooter and used to see your range, mileage and CO2 saved, and view servicing instructions.

The Pure Air Pro electric scooter has three drive modes and is powered by a 350W motor driving the front wheel. There’s a thumb-press accelerator and a level brake that operates a drum brake on the rear wheel and a kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) on the front wheel, which harvests energy back into the battery when slowing down and coasting.

Finally, a digital display sits on the handlebar to show your speed, drive mode, battery life and lights status.

