Save $100 on the KitchenAid Pro Stand Mixer at Best Buy

If you’re an avid baker or love a handy kitchen gadget, then you can’t go wrong with a KitchenAid. The best KitchenAid mixers tackle baking, blending, mixing, chopping and other food prep tasks with ease and look good while doing it.

The iconic KitchenAid stand mixers are extremely reliable, versatile and efficient, plus they come in an array of colors that fit almost all kitchen aesthetics and décor. While their prices can be a little steep compared to budget options, KitchenAids last a lifetime and can tackle any kitchen job with its many attachments.

If you’ve been saving up for a KitchenAid for a while, there are currently some great deals on KitchenAids at Best Buy. For example, the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer has been given a $100 price cut, taking it down to $349.

While $349 is still on the more expensive side for a stand mixer, KitchenAid deals are few and far between and you’re unlikely to see a price drop like this until Black Friday.

In general, stand mixers and big kitchen appliances like KitchenAids are around the $200 - $500 price point so saving $100 on a popular model like the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus is a great thing to take advantage of.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus has 10 powerful optimized speeds, designed for heavy mixtures and large volumes. The lifted bowl design offers sturdy support and tackles dense batches quickly and smoothly.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449, now $349 at Best Buy

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus is a stylish and modern stand mixer that features a 5 quart stainless steel bowl that tackles heavy, dense mixtures and volumes. This stand mixer comes with a coated flat beater, spiral dough hook and wire whip, ideal for those who love to bake. Available in onyx black, ink blue, silver and empire red colors.

If you fancy a different KitchenAid model, you can find more stand mixer deals at Best Buy this week, saving you up to $100.

The quart bowl-lift design of the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus is extremely eye-catching but if you’re interested in the iconic KitchenAid design, the KitchenAid Classic Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is also discounted at Best Buy.