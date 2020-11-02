Samsung's Q80T is the cheapest EVER PS5-ready TV in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Black Friday TV deals are here. Best Buy has pulled the trigger early on some brilliant reductions that can net you a cheap PS5-ready TV in a full range of sizes. If you've already got your PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order in, the Samsung Q80T is one of the best 4K gaming TVs and is available with frankly absurd reductions in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models. We haven't seen cheaper than this for QLED and all the benefits that come with HDMI 2.1 functionality.

Starting out with the smallest, the 50-inch Samsung Q80T is now $899.99. That's a reduction of $250 from the previous price of $1099 and an incredible price for Samsung's exceptional QLED tech. Go a little bigger and the 55-inch Samsung Q80T is $1099.99 again with a saving of $250. Finally, if you have a wall that just needs to be mostly screen, the 65-inch Samsung Q80T is $1499.99 with a saving of $300.

As confirmed in T3's Samsung Q80T review, this is an especially perfect 4K TV deal for those on the hunt for the best gaming TV thanks to the inclusion of HDMI 2.1. This means 4K gaming at 120 frames per second as supported by both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). There's even FreeSync support if you're plugging in your AMD PC.

Also as mentioned in our Q80T review, this television has all of the benefits of Samsung's QLED range: "It’s natively bright and wondrously colour rich. The Q80T also produces a convincing black level performance, thanks to that aforementioned full array backlight, with local dimming." Lovely.

Plus when it comes to sound, there's no need to immediately buy a soundbar for the set's 2.2.2 configuration. As we said in our review "the system reveals extra sonic detail. Explosions throw their weight wider; dialogue seems more fully formed, no longer muffled beneath the screen." Perfect for all of those PS5 gunfights and as many 4K movies as you can stream into your eyes then.

Samsung Q80T 50-inch QLED TV | RRP $1099.99 | Now $899.99 | Save $200 at Best Buy

As we confirmed in our Samsung Q80T review, this is an exceptional 4K TV for gaming with much-coveted HDMI 2.1 features to make it PS5-ready. 120fps at 4K, VRR, and ALLM are all here and ready to bring games to life with Samsung's excellent proprietary QLED technology. Great brightness and fantastic upscaling seal the deal to make this a worthy futureproof investment.

