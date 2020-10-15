Samsung Galaxy Z Dual Fold revealed – takes foldable phones to the extreme

Since the rocky launch of its first foldable smartphone – the Galaxy Fold – last year, Samsung has gone on to release two more: the Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.
We've already seen some pretty radical patents from the Korean tech giant, including one for a device with a scrolllable/ rollable display, and with news that the company is making its foldable line of smartphones its main focus, the latest patent to surface shouldn't surprise anyone.
LetsGoDigital spotted the patent that features a dual folding display. Unlike the Galazy Z Fold 2, which folds inwards, the device consists of a main, wide screen, that folds around to the rear, opening outwards to create a much larger display.
Thanks to the dual folds, it has much more in the way of tailoring the form factor for personal preference while in use, including having a portion act as a keyboard for a larger segment of the screen, for example. Concept artist Giuseppe Spinelli knocked up renders to show off what the device might look like when fully realised.
The application for the patent was filed back in September, 2018, but was only just published last week. While the dual fold design has a touch of the futuristic to it, it looks a bit too clunky to sit alongside Samsung's existing offerings, so perhaps it'll be positioned as a foldable tablet, rather than a device you can slip into your pocket and use for simple, everyday tasks.
Conversely, it may have undergone further design changes over the past two years, with a much more refined version in the works.
Either way, Samsung certainly seems to doubling down on its foldables, and is kicking it up a notch when it comes to their design.
Source: LetsGoDigital