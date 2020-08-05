Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is here to take the smartwatch crown from the Apple Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is official, and has just been unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked Livestream.

The new version stays true to the original's tech-heavy, classically styled concept, but now features a slimmed-down case and the ability to take ECG and Blood Oxygen reading.

Best of all, Galaxy Watch fans will be happy to know the rotating bezel is back.

Does this mean it'll finally allow Samsung to compete with the Apple Watch? Let's take a look at everything Samsung has changed…

The design is a completely new, with a larger display and slimmed-down, streamlined case available in two sizes and three colours.

Like the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, this new model features a rotating bezel which allows you to scroll through the menus and read messages without covering up the screen.

The Watch 3 does come in a new 45mm version, as well as a slightly more compact (but still quite large) 41mm size.

If you're looking for a truly compact smartwatch, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 might be better for you.

The 41mm model is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, while the 45mm version is available in Mystic Black and Mystic Silver.

The new smartwatches retain the IP68 water and dust resistance rating and 5ATM resistance as the sporty Galaxy Watch Active2.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch can do everything you'd expect a smartwatch to do, from receiving notifications and calls right on your wrist to fitness tracking.

Just like the recent Galaxy Watch Active2, this smartwatch also has a big focus on fitness, and is able to offer tracking for every sport or exercise imaginable.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is capable of Blood Pressure Monitoring and is also able to take an ECG and Blood Oxygen readings.

Samsung did point out that this shouldn't be used as a medical device, but could be useful for getting a general health overview.

One new Tizen feature we like the sound of is the ability to upload an image of your current outfit to the Samsung Wearables mobile app, and get a watch face automatically designed to complement said outfit.

In terms of battery life, you're looking at around two days of use between charges, with the 40mm model packing the same 230mAh battery as its predecessor, and the 44mm model packing a 340mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is available to pre-order now, with prices starting at £399 for the 41mm or £419 for the 41mm version.

Orders will ship by the 20th of August, 2020.

Samsung is also releasing a 4G model, which will allow you to send and receive messages, stream music un-tethered from your smartphone.