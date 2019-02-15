Samsung Galaxy Watch Active unveiled before official launch

An update to Samsung's wearable app has revealed its entire lineup of new smartwatches and fitness trackers, dashing all hopes of a surprise at Unpacked on February 20th.

The Galaxy Wearable app for Android, which was previously called named Samsung Gear, now displays the selection of unannounced products on the front page.

These include Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch, and two fitness bands.

The Galaxy Watch Active is the most interesting entry on the list, confirming previous leaks and renders of the smartwatch were accurate.

We previously believed this device was going to be called the Galaxy Sport, but the app update confirms it'll be called the Galaxy Watch Active, bring it in line with the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch.

According to the app it has a 40mm case and comes in at least two colours.

The app update was first spotted by Twitter account SamCentralTech, and is embedded below:

New Samsung wearables. Samsung fucked up and uploaded the updated Galaxy Wearables APK. pic.twitter.com/RfUjRXk2XuFebruary 15, 2019

From previous leaks we know that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active will run Tizen 4.0 straight out of the box, and, according to the firmware, it will have a 1.3-inch display with the Exynos 9110 chipset inside and include 4GB internal storage.

That's identical to the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which was released in August last year.

There is also evidence of a Wi-Fi-only model, as well as an LTE model.

Surprisingly, the new smartwatch has a smaller battery capacity than its predecessor, with 230mAh in the Galaxy Watch Active compared to 300mAh in the Gear Sport

And finally, also know that Samsung will include a heart rate monitor and NFC for Samsung Pay.

The Samsung S10 event is happening on February 20th in San Francisco. You can keep up with all the news, and that's where we're expecting to see the Galaxy Watch Active officially announced.

Alternatively, we could see the smartwatch shown off a few days later at MWC 2019.