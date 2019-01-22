Samsung Galaxy S10 prices revealed, broken down by model and specs

We now have Euro prices for three of the four Samsung Galaxy S10 handsets which are due to be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events taking place in San Francisco and London on 20 February.

The prices come from Italian site Tutto Android, which says they were revealed following a search among "more reliable sources". Tutto Android breaks down the Euro prices by model and spec variant as shown below.

We've converted the prices to pounds and US dollars to give you a rough idea of what you might pay, though do bear in mind that we really see straight pound-to-dollar conversions in pricing of any consumer tech.

Galaxy S10 Lite 6GB/128GB: 779 euros (£686, $885)

Galaxy S10 6GB/128GB: 929 euros (£814, $1056)

Galaxy S10 8GB/512GB: 1,179 euros (£1,039, $1,340)

Galaxy S10 Plus 6GB/128GB: 1,049 euros (£924, $1,192)

Galaxy S10 Plus 8GB/512GB: 1,299 euros (£1,144, $1,476)

Galaxy S10 Plus 12GB/1TB: 1,599 euros (£1,408, $1,817)

Those Euro prices above look about right to us when you compare them with an earlier batch of leaked UK prices that were given to Gizmodo by a "major tech retailer". Those UK prices were as follows:

Galaxy S10 Lite with 128GB of storage: £669

Galaxy S10 with 128GB of storage: £799

Galaxy S10 with 512GB of storage: £999

Galaxy S10 Plus with 128GB of storage: £899

Galaxy S10 Plus with 512GB of storage: £1,099

Galaxy S10 Plus with 1TB of storage: £1,399

So if you're looking for confirmation of Samsung Galaxy S10 UK prices, these Euro prices definitely add credibility to the earlier leak.

Tutto Android adds that the S10 phones will be available to purchase in Italy from 8 March, 2019, which matches Samsung S10 release date leaks that we have heard from other sources.

Note that no prices for the rumoured 5G Samsung Galaxy S10, dubbed the Galaxy S10 X, were included in the Tutto Android report, but it's safe to say it'll be expensive.