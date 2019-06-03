Samsung Galaxy S10 deal: Act fast to get 60GB of 4G data for the price of 15GB

Vodafone has quadrupled the amount of 4G mobile data available with the Samsung Galaxy S10 on its network. For a limited time, the Galaxy S10 will ship with a monthly allowance of 60GB of mobile data instead of 15GB.

That's a monumental upgrade and means you'll spend less time scouring for Wi-Fi networks to preserve your mobile data, and more time watching box sets, streaming YouTube videos, scrolling through social media and listening to music.

Better yet, you won't be charged extra to use that whopping great data allowance in 48 countries worldwide, including the Canary Islands, French Guiana, Spain, France, St Martin, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will cost £50 a month, with a one-off £49 upfront cost. For that, you'll also get unlimited minutes and unlimited text messages, too.

If you're tempted by the offer, you'll need to act fast. Vodafone is bringing its Spring savings to a close tonight (Monday June 3, 2019) at midnight. So you'll need to add this handset to your virtual basket sooner rather than later.

If you're not a fan of the Vodafone network, or would rather get a plan with more 4G data, then check out the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals available in our interactive chart below.