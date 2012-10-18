Razer unveils Limited Edition £9,000 Star Wars gaming laptop

Razer's Limited Edition SWTOR £9,000+ laptop is a true testament to the fact that if you throw enough money at something it actually can get a lot cooler than you might think

Razer has unveiled the totally unique Star Wars: The Old Republic Blade, a one of a kind alluminium clade Razer Blade which is being offered in their Weild the Force Sweepstakes.

Razer has totally reworked their design from the ground up and the exterior features laser etched, matte painted white aluminium panels and a yellow backlit keyboard to compliment the official fonts and iconography of the game.

The Razer Blade weighs less than 7lbs and is less than 1 inch thin all over. On the inside it is powered by a Intel Core i7 processor clocked at 2.8Ghz and 8GB RAM with a 17.3-inch Full HD display at 1920x1080 pixels.

Of course to power such a beast of a laptop you need a graphics card capable of maxing out your games and the Razer Blade comes with an Nvidia GeForce 660M with 2GB RAM dedicated to graphics and both an 64GB SSD for fast gaming and a 500GB hard drive for normal storage.

The best part of the Razer Blade must the specialist dual-trackpad and full colour LCD display that lets you run custom apps whilst playing games; and assign game functionality to special keys with little displays built into them to offer a truly customisable gaming experience.

If you want to enter the sweepstakes then you will have to live in the US or Canada. Unfortunately even if you want to purchase the standard model at $2.499.99 you will have to live in those countries, but don't despair too much as you can always use a postage-forwarding company if you really want a Razer Blade here in the UK.