Quick Hit: Coach releases new Apple Watch bands in AW17 colours

Coach has just announced a few brand new Apple Watch bands, as well as updating a few existing designs, for the AW17 season.

The new bands include the Printed Leather Strap in Chalk Multi and the Leather Strap with Tea Rose Appliqué in Black Multi, Melon Multi, Black Multi, and a new Snake Skin Strap in Bordeaux.

Best of all, you can now get the Rexy leather strap in Goldenrod (also known as yellow).

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The bands are priced between £120 and £150, and Haut Écriture reports that the new bands will be available in limited availabilities, with around 200 of each model.

They're currently in stock on Coach's website.

Liked this?