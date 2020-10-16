PS5 UI first look shows off a massive overhaul and cool new features

The PS5 launch is next month, and while fans have now become familiar with the hardware's controversial aesthetic, the UI has been kept firmly under wraps.

But Sony has finally given us a look at the PlayStation 5 user experience, showing off some of the console's key features, including the PS5's version of the Xbox Series X's Quick Resume, the new Control Center, and more.

Posted on the PlayStation blog, the 10 minute video shows how easy it is to navigate your way around the system without leaving the game you're playing.

The Activities feature lets you check out your progress for in-game activities, tells you how long the activity will take to complete, and can even drop you straight into that activity in the game.

If you get stuck, you can use the console's new Game Help feature, available for PS Plus members for games that utilise the feature. Rather than slogging through articles and videos on the internet, you can get the help you need at the touch of a button.

Meanwhile, the Home Screen has had a massive overhaul, with each game presenting its own hub. Backwards compatible PS4 games will be able to use some of these features as well.

One of the biggest changes is that the PS Store isn't a standalone app anymore – it's been integrated into the system itself, offering speedier browsing, and a more personalised experience.

And if you're always sharing screenshots and video of what you've been up to in-game, you can capture them in up to 4K on the PS5.

For a first look, the video is fairly brief, but touches on some nifty features you'll be able to use once next month rolls around and you get your hands on the new console.