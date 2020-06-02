PS5: Sony postpones PlayStation 5 launch event

Sony has announced via Twitter its decision to suspend its upcoming livestream, which was set to showcase a series of PS5 games and, perhaps, the console itself.

The livestream, originally scheduled for June 4, is being postponed indefinitely. The decision was taken by Sony to "allow more important voices to be heard" during the tragedy and widespread unrest currently engulfing the United States.

Check out Sony's full statement below:

The Xbox Series X team has tweeted messages of support, replying to a separate tweet from the official PlayStation account in direct support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

We stand together 💙💚 https://t.co/HMZNHeNzLdJune 1, 2020

Although the excitement around the PS5's unveiling is at fever pitch, Sony is placing the stream on the back-burner, as it understandably does not want to launch its new console amid an environment of turmoil.

The delay is a sensitive move by Sony, allowing its customers to focus on the importance of events currently unfolding. However, it is also a pragmatic business decision, postponing the launch until a time in which gamers can be wholly focused on the next-gen console.

Gaming isn't the only industry putting a hold on its plans as a result of the ongoing unrest: major music industry labels such as Interscope, Warner and Sony have declared today "Blackout Tuesday", and opted not to release new music.

More on PS5: