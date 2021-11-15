PS5 restock at Walmart coming before Black Friday

Walmart advert gives PS5 restock date of November 22 for Walmart+ members

PlayStation 5
This could be the Black Friday deal we've been waiting for. A now confirmed Walmart promotional ad has given a Sony PlayStation 5 restock date of Monday, November 22. Walmart+ members will be given this early access to stock which means those without are likely to miss out. 

The sales event will also include Xbox Series S and Series X consoles, Nintendo Switch, TVs and more. 

We are seeing Walmart leaning more on its subscription service to provide special access to its Black Friday deals but it's the first time we've seen it used for access to PS5 stock. GameStop is doing a similar thing with its Pro membership. This is seen as an effective way of stopping all the consoles from being bought up by scalpers looking to resell for a profit. 

If you're set on getting a PS5 this month, getting yourself a Walmart+ membership is a sensible way to do it. Deals go live for Walmart+ subscribers at 3pm ET on Monday, November 22. 

For just $12.95 a month or $98 for the year, you can gain early access to Black Friday events, get free delivery and shipping, plus cheaper fuel and Rx. 

Pick up the PS5 disc edition for $499 and digital edition for $399 when stocks return in time for Black Friday.  

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

