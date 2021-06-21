PS5 games from $20 in the Amazon Prime Day sales

While it's no surprise that there are no PlayStation 5 consoles in this year's best Prime Day deals, there are a good selection of PS5 games available with decent discounts. So, if you've been lucky enough to get a PS5 already, or even if you are still trying to get one, now is the time to stock up on some games.

Here's a round-up of some of the best savings available during the Prime Day sales. Don't forget though, these sales end at 11.59 pm (PT) on Tuesday, June 22 and can sell out before then – so be quick.

Top Prime Day PS5 game deals

Marvel's Avengers - PlayStation 5: was $39.99, now $24.99 at Amazon (save $15)

An original Avengers story featuring Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow and Thor. Single player and co-op missions and online play availavle, including cross-gen play with PS4 players.

Monster Truck Championship (PS5): was $39.99, now $25.67 at Amazon (save $14)

Monster Truck Championship includes courses across the US with drag races, freestyle competitions and general big-wheeled madness.

Balan Wonderworld - PlayStation 5: was $59.99, now $29.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Explore 12 dream-like stages using powers from Wonderworld inhabitants. This is a colorful, fun 3D action platformer from the co-creators of Sonic and NiGHTS.

Outriders Day One Edition - PlayStation 5: was $59.99, now $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Outriders is a dark Sci-Fi RPG and this Day 1 edition includes Hell's Rangers Content Pack.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5): was $49.99, now $29.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood follows the story of Cahal as he searches for his missing daughter and discovers his old pack. Play as Cahal the human, the wolf or the half-wolf.

Override 2: Ultraman Deluxe Edition (PS5): was $39.99, now $19.99 at Amazon (save $20)

This deluxe edition includes the main game, Ultraman season pass and an exclusive Ultraman Cosmetic Pack. Play the career mode, ranked rumbles, Mech Mania and a range of hazardous arenas.

Hunting Simulator 2 (PS5): was $39.99, now $24.99 at Amazon (save $15)

Go hunting without leaving your couch. Features 36 different animals in three major regions. Use 65 different weapons and your dog to track, freeze and follow. No animals were harmed in the making of this game.

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5): was $39.99, now $24.99 at Amazon (save $15)

This is about more than the game of tennis. The career mode lets you manage your staff, equipment, sponsors and more. Or you can just get on court and score some aces. If you love tennis, you'll love this.

Additional PS5 deals

