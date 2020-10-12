PS5 fans CAN'T MISS this Prime Day TV Deal! Get $600 off Sony's 'Ready for PlayStation 5' 65-inch 4K TV – now $999!

With PS5 pre-orders now live, you're probably on the hunt for a new TV to get the most of Sony's newest console. Thankfully, Sony has the TV to match their next-generation gaming machine and it's on sale at one of its best prices ever for a limited time.

We've already ranked Sony's X900H line of 4K TVs as one of the best gaming TVs due to it's incredible HDR range and next-gen feature support. It's also one of the only 4K TVs ready for Sony's next-gen console. With 120FPS support, full 4K UHD display and AI image enhancing tech, Sony's X900H TVs are a prime choice for the PS5.

Now, it's also one of the best TV deals around and is now officially one of the best TV's under $1,000!

We'll also chalk this deal up as one up as one of the best Prime Day PS5 deals since Sony's X900H is the only PlayStation 5 ready TV capable of supporting 120 FPS and the new consoles next-gen features. If you've already ordered your PS5, you can't miss out on this incredible deal!

Sony X900H Seres 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,599.99 | Now: $999.99 | Savings: $600 (37%)

Get the best price on the only PS5-ready 4K TV available right now at Best Buy. Best Buy is kicking off it's own Prime Day-beating two-day sale, with early Black Friday deals on electronics, appliances, and a lot more. Don't skip out on the best PS5 TV deal you'll find this year!View Deal

Best Buy's Black Friday deals were set to kick off later next month, but a surprise announcement from the retail giant brings a Prime Day competing sale starting tomorrow! Running alongside Prime Day from October 13th through October 14th, Best Buy's dropping hundreds of early Black Friday deals on electronics, smart home products, gaming gear and much more.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

Best Buy – massive savings across every department

Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more

HP – save up to 30% on select products

Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more

Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October

Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!

Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day

Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

To see all of the best Prime Day deals of Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub. You'll find all the best deals at Amazon happening right now PLUS early Prime Day deals you can jump on right now.

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.