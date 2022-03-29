Sony PlayStation Plus relaunch date confirmed with 700 games – God of War, Spider-Man, and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sony has officially announced its new rebranding of its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 subscription services, combining PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one package.

Codenamed under Spartacus , reports for the new service have been doing the rounds for a couple of months now, and it looks to be what was expected. The new offerings will be split into three tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. The new service will be rolled out in June later this year.

"The new Extra and Premium tiers represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan (via a blog post ).

"At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. We’re working closely with our imaginative developers from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners to include some of the best gaming experiences available with a library that will be regularly refreshed. More details to come on the games we’ll have on our new PlayStation Plus service."

Ryan continues: "When the new PlayStation Plus service launches, PlayStation Now will transition into the new PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch"

PlayStation Plus will initially roll out in several markets across Asia before then arriving in North America, Europe and the rest of the world shortly after. The aim is for the new PlayStation Plus game subscription service to be available everywhere by the end of the first half of 2022.

