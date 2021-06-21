Prime Day sex toys: prices plummet on toys from Ann Summers, Lovehoney, Lelo and more

Spice up your Prime Day shopping basket with hot deals on big brand sex toys

LELO SORAYA 2 Prime Deal
(Image credit: Lelo)

By Last updated

The Amazon Prime sales are in full swing, and amongst this year's best Prime Day deals are some sex toy deals to truly hit the spot. There are major discounts on some of the biggest, most trusted brands, from Ann Summers to Durex to Lovehoney and Lelo. You'll also find toys aimed at any gender or sexual taste.

If you're new to sex toys or could do with a walkthrough of the different options and who they might be good for, head to our guide to the best sex toys, or one of our specific guides on the best dildos and the best Fleshlights. Browse all the deals at the link below...

Because it's a Prime Day offer, you will need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deal – but you can claim on a free trial and cancel later if it doesn't suit you. 

Want inspiration on what to choose? While obviously only you know what you're into, by our reckoning, these are the top deals to check out...

Lelo Soraya 2 rabbit massager| was £199, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £100)
Lelo is known for high-quality, abstract looking sex toys with advanced tech. If you fancy treating yourself, this rabbit vibrator has a major Prime Day discount – we haven't seen this for less than around £150 before. Made from extra-Soft Silicone, this is 100% waterproof, has 12 settings and an ultra-quiet motor.View Deal

Satisfyer Pro Deluxe Next Generation| was £33.22, now £14.48 at Amazon (save £18.74)
This Satisfyer clitoral stimulator is a bargain, with 56% off. While it's never really full price, it has never been this cheap. True, you can get this kind of suction toys for fairly low prices, but they tend to be low-quality, plasticky designs, and this looks like a really decent choice. There are 12 pressure wave settings, it's waterproof so you can use it in the bath (IPX7), and it boasts a quiet motor. View Deal

We-Vibe Couples Vibrator| was £49, now £29 at Amazon (save £20)
This couples' vibrator is make from soft-touch, body safe-silicone, and is rechargeable and completely waterproof. The design is flexible to suit different positions and bodies, and there are seven vibration modes to explore. There's 41% off for Prime members today.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

