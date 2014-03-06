Pocketbook Aqua waterproof eReader launched

Russian manufactuer PocketBook has just revealed its newest creation, the 6-inch waterproof PocketBook Aqua

Waterproof gadgetry seems to be the 'in' thing at the moment. The Sony Xperia Z2 arrived with its IP67 waterproof rating, swiftly followed by the Samsung Galaxy S5.

Now Russian electronics manufacturer PocketBook has dived in with a 6-inch waterproof eReader it calls the Pocketbook Aqua - or PocketBook 640 if we're being formal.

The device has a 6-inch Pearl E Ink touchscreen and a 1GHz processor with 256MB of RAM. Storage space is a fairly slim 4GB but considering what the average ebook takes up, that shouldn't pose much of a problem.

But, thanks to its waterproof and dustproof case you'll be able to read your library at the beach, in the bath or, judging from the recent rainfall, anywhere outside in Britain.

It's Wi-fi enabled and also includes support for Dropbox so you can transfer books to your device through email.

Unfortunately though, it doesn't offer any kind of screen illumination similar to the Kindle Paperwhite.

Pricing for Europe currently stands at €109, although we haven't seen details of any UK availability just yet.

Via: The Digital Reader