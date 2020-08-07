Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G release date leaked - by Google 🤦

Google has just unveiled the Pixel 4a - a budget smartphone that will give the iPhone SE and recently released OnePlus Nord a run for their money. The launch was postponed due to the pandemic, meaning it'll be swiftly followed by the next flagship which is usually rolled out in October.

Google hasn't given official word on when we can expect the Pixel 5, but it's made the unprecedented move of discontinuing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL already, suggesting the launch is imminent, and now it looks like the release date has slipped out - from the tech giant itself!

9to5Google reports that one of its readers spotted the goof over on Google France's website in a now edited blog post announcing the Pixel 4a. At the end of the paragraph in question, the post mentions the pre-order date for both the Pixel 4a 5G model and the Pixel 5. You can view the cached page here, and we've popped the screenshot below.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

It seems both the Pixel 4a 5G and the flagship Pixel 5 will be available to pre-order on October 8, if this is accurate. The site also uploaded an image of the two handsets side-by-side, giving fans the (tiniest) first official peek at the devices.

Google declined to comment on the dates, or the removal of this section when 9to5Google reached out, but that's not going to quell the excitement around what is now going to be assumed to be the 'official' pre-order dates by fans.

The Pixel 5 isn't going to be the usual premium flagship, with Google opting to target the mid-tier market this year. The Pixel 3a has been the most successful handset for the company to date, so it seems Google is changing its strategy with the next iteration of its smartphone by dropping the costly features. If the Pixel 4a is enough to tide you over, and you're not fussed about the Pixel 5, you can pick up the budget handset in the UK on October 1, and in the US on August 20, priced at £349 and $349 respectively.

Source: 9to5Google