Pioneer announces DDJ-ERGO Limited DJ decks

Fancy yourself as a DJ? Introducing the DDJ-ERGO Limited by Pioneer, an all-in-one DJ system ideal for unleashing beat-bashing mayhem

The all-round integration adds to its simplicity: you simply need to hook it up to your computer and whack open your playlist to give your neighbours an early wake up call.



Pioneer DDJ-ERGO Limited: Features



You can create beats, spin the wheels of steel and add some DJ-style effects using the Traktor LE 2 software, which allows you to manipulate rhythms using the in-built mixer.



Powered by a single cable connection to a laptop, it comes equipped with a beat sync feature, which allows beginners to hone top notch beat match mixes, and pulse lights, which act as visual guides during the beat-making process.



It's also compatible with both Mac and Windows.



Pioneer DDJ-ERGO Limited: Release date & price



The black model DDJ-ERGO will be available in late August, priced £429.00, while the white version is on sale now and costs £379.