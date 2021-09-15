Nintendo Switch OLED screen burn-in warning officially addressed by Nintendo

Here at T3 we are incredibly enthused about getting our hands on the Nintendo Switch OLED, which launches on 8 October, 2021, as its new OLED screen looks like it has the potential to make the best Switch games look even more amazing.

Indeed, recently we've written about the graphically impressive titles we just can't wait to try on Nintendo Switch OLED. Early reports seem to indicate that graphics on the Switch OLED's panel are punchier, as well as more vibrant and immersive.

What we've also written about recently, though, is a warning that was issued by a screen specialist in the USA about the potential for image burn-in on the new Switch due to its adoption of an OLED screen.

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders: where to buy the new Nintendo Switch

Screen "burn-in" is a phrase used to describe unwanted permanent image retention on a screen that is caused when an OLED screen is left displaying the same, static image for a long period of time.

It is potentially a screen-breaking condition, too, as it leaves the ghost of an image on the screen at all times, compromising the actual imagery and videos the screen's currently displaying.

Not wanting to leave the potential issue unaddressed, though, T3 spoke directly with Nintendo and asked if gamers need to be worried about burn-in on the Switch OLED, as well as how they can prevent it from ever occurring. This was Nintendo's official response:

"We’ve designed the OLED screen to aim for longevity as much as possible, but OLED displays can experience image retention if subjected to static visuals over a long period of time. However, users can take preventative measures to preserve the screen by utilising some of the Nintendo Switch console’s included features, such as using auto-brightness to prevent the screen from getting too bright, and enabling the auto-sleep function to put the console into “auto sleep” and turn off the screen after short periods of time."

So, there you go. While burn-in could theoretically occur on the Switch OLED, Nintendo has gone to great lengths to ensure longevity of the screen and also built-in features that help gamers ensure that it never occurs.

Providing that a Switch OLED's owner doesn't leave the console on displaying the same static screen for hours on end, then there's not going to be a problem. And features like auto sleep mean that, even if a gamer did accidentally leave their console on, it would automatically turn off before any burn-in damage could occur.

In our original report on the OLED screen warning we said we weren't concerned about burn-in on Switch and Nintendo's official comment here has confirmed our position. Unless you're very, very careless, you'll never have any issues on Nintendo Switch OLED, and that's music to our ears.

Roll on October 8.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In other Nintendo Switch news the Big N has gone and, finally, added Bluetooth headphone support for the console family.

The new functionality dropped in Switch system software update v13.0.0, which is available to download now, and allows Bluetooth headphones (which are wireless) to be paired with the console.

This is functionality that Nintendo Switch gamers have been calling out for for years, so it is a great boon that, in the month before the Switch OLED drops, they can now make use of wireless headphones with the console.

There are, however, some limitations to the new functionality. When using Bluetooth audio a maximum of two wireless controllers can be paired with a Switch, and only one Bluetooth audio device can be paired at any one time (even though you can store multiple devices to pair).