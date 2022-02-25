Nikon Z6 mirrorless camera deals take up to $500 off at B&H Photo

A great deal on a mirrorless camera for all you photographers out there just dropped over at B&H Photo, offering some of the biggest discounts the Nikon Z6 has seen this year. One of the best all-around mirrorless digitals you can grab, the Z6 offers an incredible camera platform at a premium price tag. B&H Photo's deals, however, may make the initial sting of the price tag a bit easier to handle.

Starting at $1,996.95, there's some solid discounts happening that take upwards of $500 off select Nikon Z6 mirrorless camera kits. Everything from body only to 24-200mm kits are getting decent price drops this weekend, making it a great time to grab one of the best mirrorless cameras available today.

Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera (Body Only): was $1,996.95, now $1,596.95 ($400 off)

The Z6 body is getting a solid $400 price drop over the weekend at B&H Photo, meaning if you've got the proper lenses from your previous DSLR platform you are all set. A solid savings on Nikon's mid-ranged mirrorless platform for professionals and beginners alike.

Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera w/ 24-50mm Lens Kit: was $2,396.95, now $1,896.95 ($500 off)

If you're hoping to grab a lens (or upgrade from an older setup), the 24-50mm variable lens kit is getting a $500 price drop right now. A great kit for beginners or newcomers to the mirrorless platform, this is a great deal for the price.

Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera w/ 24-70mm f/4 Lens Kit: was $2,596.95, now $$2,196.95 ($400 off)

If you're in need of a lens with a bit more range, the 24-70mm f/4 kit is getting a solid $400 discount as well. This may be the kit for professionals out there who need the added zoom capabilities.

Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera w/ 24-200mm Lens Kit: was $2,896.95, now $2396.95 ($500 off)

Professionals and hobbyist seeking the ultimate range of zoom can grab the 24-200mm kit on sale for $500 off right now. While still on the pricier side (which mirrorless cameras aren't unfortunately), this deal nets you a great lens at a solid price.

A big step up from the best DSLR cameras available, Nikon's Z6 platform offers stunning picture quality and recording capabilities. That unfortunately comes with a hefty price tag as a standard, as the mirrorless platform is still fairly fresh in terms of availability and price. You're paying a pretty penny for this one, but thankfully the price reflects an excellent all-around camera for capturing everything from landscape photography to family photos, 4K recording and more.

B&H Photo is offering some of the best Nikon Z6 deals right now, with their body only option providing the lowest price of entry. Professionals out there, however, may want to check out their lens kit options as they offer the largest discounts right now. With some options taking up to $500 off the total price tag, they include some very impressive lenses for the cost.

There are a few other mirrorless camera deals happening across the net, however, so if B&H Photo's options aren't up to par you can check out the other NIkon Z6 deals happening below.

