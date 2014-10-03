Nike is going to make you run all through the winter...

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Nike's flashy new hi vis running range will keep you going through the worst of the British winter...

Whilst sports come and go with the seasons, running is an all-weather sport and it's part of the inspirational culture of the sport that nothing should be able to stop you. Which is wonderful news for Nike - great purveyors of athletic gear that they are - as it gives license to roll out new gear for every season, every year.

That's not to say we aren't pleased - Nike is still innovative at heart, and still makes fantastic gear for runners of all levels. The 'Shield Flash Max Jacket' and accompanying 'Flash Tights' promise to blind cyclists, drivers and dog-walkers (in that order) with retina-searing, pupil-dilating 360 degree reflectivity, thanks to a shiny checker-dot pattern and wraparound reflective panels respectively. The jacket uses Storm-FIT 5 fabric for complete water resistance, whilst the tights are dri-FIT to help wick away moisture and keep you dry.

Nike has also redesigned many of its most popular running shoes - including the Free 5.0, the LunarGlide 6 and the Air Pegasus 31 - with reflective panels and Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coated, watertight uppers.

DWR, Dri-FIT, Storm-FIT are by no means new technologies, they're tried and tested, but Nike has always been ahead of the game when it comes to luminous running gear. Remember the 400 candlepower Vapour Flash jacket?

Rounding out the new range is the Aeroloft Hybrid Jacket. It's an interesting new concept, not designed to get you warm or keep you cool, but rather to maintain an optimal temperature as you're running, so you don't have to add or remove layers on the go. Chambers of 800-fill down insultation provide the warmth, with laser-cut holes and Dri-FIT wool providing the ventilation and moisture-movement.

Clever... but does it work? We'll soon find out.