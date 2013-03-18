New Canon DSLR models on the horizon?

Canon could be bringing a new model into the DSLR fold according to a rumoured spec sheet that has appeared online today

The strongest evidence yet that Canon is bringing out a new DSLR model appeared today in the form of a specs listing on US retail site Best Buy. A listing that was picked up by a number of photography sites around the web.

The specifications may just be a placeholder while Canon makes official plans to announce the new model - currently going by the name Canon EOS 100D.

The new camera is preliminarily priced at $799 (£528) with an EF-S 18-55 IS lens kit which brings it in below the Canon 650D, but above the entry-level Canon 1100D.

The 18MP CMOS sensor capture images up to 5,184 x 3,456 resolution, viewable on the 3-inch LCD tochscreen. Face Detection and Burst Mode are both included although Panorama Mode and Image Stitching have been left out - according to these specs.

The dimensions of the camera - at 116.8 x 91.4 x 68.5 - make it smaller that both the 650D and the 1100D. However, as we mentioned, these might not be finalised specifications.

The camera is expected to be officially announced later this week on March 22 or March 23, so T3.com will bring you a full update as soon as anything is made official.

Via: Canonrumours