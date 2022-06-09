Fast and Furious star blowing up Netflix with new hit movie, Interceptor

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has revealed that its new original movie Interceptor has become the most popular film on the streaming platform for the week of May 30th, 2022.

Directed by Matthew Reilly, the 92-minute action drama has become a surprise hit, considering that its overall reception has been less than positive. At the time of writing, Interceptor is positioned at a 44% rating approval on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with the audience score even lower at a score of 25% (at the time of writing).

This has stopped Netflix subscribers from sending Interceptor to the top of the English Films list with 35.6 million hours of watching time invested globally. Starring Elsa Pataky, best known for portraying Elena in the Fast and Furious series, Interceptor has also made it into top 10 on Netflix in 93 countries. Second place went to rom-com A Perfect Pairing with 14.41 million hours, while Senior Year added another 13.26 million hours four weeks after release.

Check out the official trailer for Interceptor below:

"The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon," reads the synopsis.

"When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission."

Meanwhile, Stranger Things 4 has earned itself the impressive accolade of being the most-watched season of English-language TV in a single week on Netflix, generating over 335 million hours in seven days alone. That's a huge number! Not even the mighty Bridgerton could hold back the power of the Upside Down. It has also hit the number one spot in 91 countries worldwide.

Season one to three of Stranger Things then filled out the second to fourth positions, once again proving the ginormous fanbase behind the sci-fi coming-of-age series. After a strong start, The Lincoln Lawyer then rounded out the top five, bringing in another 42.53 million viewers who can't get enough of the legal drama show.

With season three of The Umbrella Academy arriving later this month and Adam Sandler's new movie, Hustle, just released, it'll be interesting to see whether Stranger Things and Interceptor can hold on to their top spots. I'd wager one of them has a better chance than the other.

Interceptor stars Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels and Zoe Carides.