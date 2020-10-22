Need a holiday gift guide? Amazon just made it easy to find the best gifts this year

Amazon is jumping headfirst into the holiday shopping season this year, offering complete holiday gift shopping guides – some of which include early Black Friday deals on electronics, smart home, clothing, toys, and more.

As you shop this year for the best Christmas gifts for friends and family, you may be doing so under a tighter budget than previous years. Amazon's holiday gift shopping guides are a great source of inspiration for those holiday shopping on a budget, with holiday deals available on hundreds of products through the season.

Each guide gives excellent insight into what people have been after this year, providing a simple and quick way to navigate through this years hottest gift ideas. You can jump straight to each of Amazon's Holiday Gift Guides with the quick nav menu, or you can keep on scrolling to see some of the best holiday gift ideas and deals.

You can go straight to each of Amazon's Holiday Gift Guides with the links below, or you can read on to see our choices for the best gift ideas and early Black Friday deals of each guide.

Amazon holiday gift guides: home

Amazon's Home Holiday Gift Guide is a must-see for shoppers prepping for the holidays. You'll find gift ideas and offers on appliances, furniture, smart home tech, pet products, home decor, and so much more.

Great gift ideas are front and center including the ever popular iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum, as well as more traditional gifts such as these Rachael Ray cookware sets. You'll also find a great selection of pet products, offers, and gift ideas to choose from for shoppers looking to include their furry friends this holiday season.

The home holiday gift guide features way more categories to browse through, all of which you can check out through the link below. We've also listed some the most popular categories below if you're looking for something specific.

Amazon holiday gift guides: electronics

The ultimate one-stop shop for all things tech related, Amazon's Electronics Holiday Gift Guide has it all for gift shoppers in need of the latest gadgets. Find the latest gift ideas on everything from headphones and audio accessories, drones, work and gaming laptops, and more.

Amazon's guide also features an entire section dedicated to gaming hardware, including all-in-one VR setups, desktop PC hardware, and gaming gear. Everything from GeForce graphics cards to Xbox accessories are covered in this section, bringing all of the best gaming gift ideas and offers to one place.

The electronics holiday gift guide is way more expansive with complete guides and offers around headphones, video games, smart tech, and other gifts around the holiday's most popular gadgets and tech-related categories.

Amazon holiday gift guides: toys and games

Shopping for the latest and greatest in toys will be even easier this holiday season thanks to Amazon's Toys & Games Holiday Gift Guide. Find gift ideas for all ages and savings on popular toys, including Lego sets, board games, collectibles, and more.

This is THE guide to finding the best gift ideas and offers on toys and collectibles for kids, pre-teens, and young adults. A great mix of toys for all ages to browse through with a few deals to find on popular toys like the LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron X-Wing FIghter set as well as NERF toys and dart guns.

Amazon's toys and games holiday gift guide covers a massive range of toys, games, and collectibles. Shoppers looking to buy for the kids are sure to find some great gifts here.

Amazon holiday gift guides: fashion

If clothing is your idea of the perfect gift, take a look through Amazon's Fashion Holiday Gift Guide. There you can browse the best gift ideas and fashion offers around the seasons most popular styles, as well as seasonal gifts and accessories for men, women, and children.

Keep the family tradition alive with new holiday pajamas for the family, or browse through popular workout gear and clothing. You'll find gifts for the adidas fan as well as gift ideas for the upcoming winter season. Outdoor clothing from Columbia and UGG would make a great holiday surprise!

Amazon's holiday gift guide covers all ages and includes in-depth shopping guides on shoes, winter clothing, workout gear, and much more.

