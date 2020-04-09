Mesmerising iPhone 12 video shows dreamy iOS 14 software

The past month has seen a raft of excellent iPhone 12 news, including the fact that the new iPhone will not be delayed, it will come in four serperate models, it will be Apple's first 5G phone, it will come loaded with a smart new 3D camera system, it will torch Android rivals in terms of processor benchmark scores and, best of all, it will come loaded with advanced new software features courtesy of iOS 14.

And, while we've not actually seen these new features yet, they do sound like they could be a game-changer for the Apple fans upgrading to iPhone 12. Luckily, talented tech designer Nicholas Ghigo has created a iOS 14 video that shows off some of the features mentioned in recent iOS 14 leaks, as well as throwing in some fresh ones that are just plain cool. Check the video out below:

Speaking on the iOS 14 video, Ghigo said that:

"iOS 14 is just a few months away, so I'd like to share with you my concept vision about the next chapter of the new Apple iOS. I tried to cover the most requested features by online users: Always-On Display, Picture-in-Picture, Emoji Search, Lockscreen Widgets, New Pop-Up Call Interface, Siri Redesign, Default Apps and much more."

We think the depiction of iOS 14 running in this video looks dreamy and, if the Apple iPhone 12 ships with a new version of the mobile OS that includes but a few of these new features we will be pleased. The prospect of such a feature-stuffed, slick iOS running on a new A14 Bionic system on a chip (SoC) is tantalising.

Hopefully we will hear more about the Apple iPhone 12 and iOS 14 soon.