Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 2 gets a release date – and a new course!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nintendo has revealed the second wave of courses that will be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch as part of its Booster Course (opens in new tab) Pass DLC – and it's an amazing collection of new race tracks.

As an avid fan of the Mario Kart racing series, I'm ecstatic that Nintendo has decided to bring back two of my favourite courses in the series' history in Waluigi Pinball (Nintendo DS) and Mushroom Gorge (Wii). The Switch maker has also made a completely new track, something totally unexpected as it said it would only focus on remaking classic tracks from past games.

Sky-High Sundae, a delicious new course that sees Mario, Luigi, Peach and friends race around skyscraper-sized desserts, has been specifically made for the DLC pack and is completely new to the Mario Kart series. All eight new courses will be made available on August 8th, 2022 – not long at all to wait!

Check out the new colourful trailer for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 below:

The second wave of courses included in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass are as below:

Turnip Cup

– New York Minute (Tour)

– Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

– Kalamari Desert (N64)

– Waluigi Pinball (DS)

Propeller Cup

– Sydney Sprint (Tour)

– Snow Land (GBA)

– Mushroom Gorge (Wii)

– Sky-High Sundae (Switch)



The first wave of new courses was released in March earlier this year, with Coconut Hall, Paris Promenade and five more tracks. It's utterly insane to think that 32 more tracks are still to be revealed and included in this steal of a deal. Nintendo, sometimes you're too good to us.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is priced at $24.99 / £22.49 via the Nintendo eShop, or alternatively, you can get the DLC included as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass . With this, you also get N64 titles and the new Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC thrown in, so well worth considering.

Looking for something to play on Switch? Check out T3's Live A Live review to see if the remake of the beloved 1994 JRPG is worth picking up.