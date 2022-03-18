Mario Kart 8 Deluxe major update live now – and Switch fans will love it

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets its biggest update today since the kart racing game launched on Nintendo Switch way back in April 2017.

Right now, Nintendo has rolled out the first wave of new courses available as part of the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass . Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct in February, 48 new tracks will be released in six waves sometime between now and the end of 2023 with the first eight now live and ready for racing.

Once all of the DLC has been added, it will double the number of tracks to a whopping 96. Just an insane offer. Nintendo may have its issues but when it does DLC, it does it right. The courses selected are being remastered from different Mario Kart games throughout its 30-year history. I'm personally hoping for DK Mountain from Mario Kart: Double Dash.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The first wave of courses included in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass are as below:

Golden Dash Cup

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 3DS)

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Coconut Hall (Mario Kart Wii)

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour)

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Sky Garden (Mario Kart Advance)

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

To give you a taster of the courses in action, check out the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass trailer:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is available to pick up at the price of $24.99 / £22.49 via the Nintendo eShop, or alternatively you can get the DLC included as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass . With this, you also get N64 titles and new Animal Crossing thrown in, so it's really a no-brainer as to which to go for.