Lowe's Father's Day Sale 2020: Deals on patio furniture, smart home tech and more for DIY dads

Lowe's Father's Day 2020 sales are kicking off this weekend with huge deals on smart home tech, patio furniture and outdoor tools. Today through June 24th, Lowe's is taking up to 70% off on smart security systems, up to 30% off select patio furniture pieces and up to 25% off outdoor tools and equipment. Shoppers will find home and outdoor products including smart home security systems, deck chairs, lawn mowers and more on sale throughout the week.

Readers out there shopping for DIY dads can find some great Father's Day gifts on sale at Lowe's, but fathers out there just looking to save some money can get a great deal during Lowe's Father's Day sales. You can jump straight to Lowe's sales by clicking the links below, but be sure to read on to see some of the best Father's Day sales and gift ideas going on at Lowe's right now!

Best Lowe's Father's Day Sales Today

Lowes Fathers Day Patio Furniture Sales

Dads looking to score a deal on some new patio furniture are in luck, with Lowe's taking up to 30% off select outdoor furniture and decor. Spring is in full swing and Summer is just around the corner, time to break out the BBQ and get that patio updated with some comfortable new deck chairs and a patio table!

Sego Lily Cheyenne Black Tabletop Fire Pit | Was: $379 | Now: $323 | 15% off at Lowe's (Offer Ends 7/11)

Bump up the cozy factor during your backyard get together with a table top fire pit. Compact form and modern design make it the perfect conversation piece on those warm summer evenings, and a whopping 55,000 BTU output keeps the night comfy ont hose chilly evenings.View Deal

RTS Brands 10 ft. Adjustable Patio Umbrella (Gray) | Was: $917 | Now: $824 | Save 10% at Lowe's (Offer Ends 7/7)

The sun is out and that patio is cooking, make sure you have an umbrella to keep those drinks cool during those hot summer days on the deck. Features a cantilever style adjustment system for easy, no hassle height setting and placement.View Deal

Lowes Fathers Day Smart Home Sales

For the more tech-inclined dads out there, Lowe's is cutting prices on tons of smart home security systems and equipment with up to 70% off camera systems, smart assistants and more. If you've been hoping to beef up home security a bit (who wouldn't blame you) now's a great chance to save on some great tech.

Google Nest Hub Smart Display w/ Google Assistant (Gray) | Was: $129 | Now: $89 | 30% off at Lowe's

Gain complete voice control of your smart home with the Google Nest Hub. Featuring Google Assistant, the Nest Hub provides a complete home and life managing solution with voice activated searching, messaging, music playback and more.View Deal

Lowes Fathers Day Outdoor Tool Sales

Got a backyard that needs some love? Lowe's is taking up to 30% off select outdoor tools and equipment including lawn mowers, trimmers and more for a limited time. Dads who appreciate a good looking lawn can get their hands on some great power tools with big savings for a limited time!

Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer | Was: $239 | Now: $179 | 25% off at Lowe's (Offer Ends 6/23)

Dirty patios need a powerful cleaning, and no electric pressure washer does it better than Greenwork's GPW2006 2000 PSI 1.2GPM pressure washer. No gas, no hassle, just plug in and power wash your way to a cleaner deck with a simple hose hookup.View Deal

When do Lowe's Father's Day sales start?

You can already head over to Lowe's Father's Day gift ideas 2020 today to check out some great gift ideas for dads on a budget, but sales are already kicking off with huge discounts on patio furniture, smart home tech and outdoor tools. Sales will run now through the Father's Day weekend, with new deals possibly dropping as we get closer to the holiday.

