Logitech announces Bluetooth audio adapter

Upgrade your old speakers for Bluetooth connectivity

By

Logitech's Bluetooth audio adapter will save you chucking out your old speakers allowing you to upgrade to a completely wireless setup.

Logitech has announced its new Bluetooth audio adapter that allows users to upgrade their old speakers for a wireless Bluetooth setup.

You simply plug in your old speakers to the audio adapter using an RCA or 3.5mm audio cable and then connect to your smartphone/tablet where you can play music directly off the device or from a streaming service such as Spotify.

The adapter allows users to control the speakers from up to two devices at any given time.

Logitech's adapter is an affordable alternative to buying an expensive Bluetooth speaker for those that are happy with their current speakers.

It also gets rid of the hassle of using cables to stream music or video audio to speakers.

Rogier Volmer, Logitech country manager, UK & Ireland says, "Its simple setup makes it easy to wirelessly stream stereo sound from smartphones and tablets to any corded speakers for a quality audio experience."

The Logitech Bluetooth audio adapter will be available later this month at Logitech.com for £34.99.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.