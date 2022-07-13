Prime Day 2022 deals live: day two of the biggest discounts

Prime Day is more than halfway over but there are still lots of deals to be had. On top of our comprehensive best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) hub page, we'll be bringing you the best deals as they are uncovered right here on our Day Two live blog.
Yes, you can scroll through the hundreds of Amazon pages yourself but here we will be highlighting the very best offers that the T3 team find – and would buy ourselves. In fact, we've probably already got some of them in our shopping carts.
Remember that after 11.59 pm today, prices will go back up, so you need to complete your purchases before then. It would be really disappointing to find those deals and then fail at the last hurdle.
Anyway, on to the deals. This page will auto-refresh, so no need to keep pressing that refresh button at the top.
The best Prime Day deals
- The Fire TV Stick is now just £17.99 (opens in new tab) – that's borderline insane
- Apple Watch Series 7 at cheapest ever price (opens in new tab) – get an Apple Watch under £300
- Kindle Paperwhite down to £94.99 (opens in new tab) – lowest ever price on this popular Kindle
- Asus Chromebook CX1100 falls to £129.99 (opens in new tab) – why not get two?!
- Samsung QN90A TV is now half price (opens in new tab) – 50% off the 50-inch Samsung QN90A TV
- George Foreman Kettle Charcoal BBQ reduced to £59.99 (opens in new tab) – healthy grilling for your yard
- Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum drops to £159.99 (opens in new tab) – Amazon exclusive Shark deals
- BLACK+DECKER Digital Air Cooler for just £89.99 (opens in new tab) – the best cooler Prime Day deal
- Get 45% off Simba Mattresses (opens in new tab) – update your mattress with these price cuts
- Philips Hue smart bulbs hit lowest ever prices (opens in new tab) – get started with smart lighting
- Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell now 45% off (opens in new tab) – smart home royalty
- Lightning Deals: fantastic offers all day, but you will have to be quick (opens in new tab)
While there are some great deals on individual items during Prime Day, one of the best ways to save is actually by going for bundles. One of the best right now is this Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 (opens in new tab) bundle. Combined there's a 71% saving on the regular price, meaning you get both devices for just £35.99.
The beauty of combining these is of course that they work nicely together – letting you see visitors on the Echo Show 5 device. At this price, you can't go wrong though.
Another Prime Day staple is the Echo smart speaker. This year you can pick up the Echo Dot 4th gen (opens in new tab) for just £19.99. That's a 60% discount on the regular list price. That means you can get two for less than one would cost you regularly – or five for the price of two normally.
That's incredible value, especially as these are great little speakers. You wouldn't want them to be your main music source but they're great for placing in all your rooms to provide multi-room audio and easy access to Alexa for smart commands (like turning on lights) from anywhere in your home.
Some of the best Prime Day deals aren't the big expensive products. They're little bits of technology that now fall into a more appealing price point. One great example of this is the Blink Mini camera (opens in new tab).
This little security camera isn't expensive to start with but on Prime Day that price falls to a level where you might as well pick up a few more. I've got a few of these that I bought last year and they're great. You can stick one in each room and easily log in from the app to check on pets or just to make sure you turned the lights off.