Lenovo Spring Sale laptop deals: 50% off ThinkPads, 30% off monitors, 20% off accessories

Laptop deals galore are available over at Lenovo's Spring Sale right now, offering a great selection of top Lenovo laptops on sale including ThinkPads, IdaPads, and more. The seasonal sale ends this weekend, which means there's still plenty of time to score a great price on some of Lenovo's best laptops available.

Including some pretty solid deals on Yoga, Flex and a few other Lenovo lines, a wide selection of laptops are on sale for some great prices. For those looking for a great all-around machine, you an save $320 on the Yoga 7i 15 inch laptop. A solid performer running off the latest 11th Gen i7-1165G7 processor and 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, it can handle a pretty hefty workload for business or school.

Gaming laptops are also getting some price cuts, too. Lenovo's Legion 5i Gen 6 15 inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop, its latest mobile gaming powerhouse, is receiving a decent 22% discount. That means you can save $350 on the Legion 5i Gen 6, an offer well worth a look – especially with what's under the hood.

The sale also covers a variety of gaming peripherals and accessories, including a great deal that takes 50% off the Logitech MX Master wireless mouse. Other essentials including a few keyboards as well as some of Lenovo' headsets – including a deal that takes 24% off the Legion H200 gaming headset. You'll even find some discounts on video doorbells and smart locks.

With one weekend left to go, Lenovo's Spring Sale still has some great deals on laptops available. The Lenovo Spring Sale ends Sunday, April 17.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 14" Laptop: was $1,639, now $706.18 ($932.82 off)

For almost a whopping $1,000 off, this AMD-based business laptop offers an incredible machine for the price. Featuring the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650U processor paired with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, it's a great all-around performer well worth the price tag.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 15" Laptop: was $1,499, now $974.35 ($524.65 off)

A powerhouse laptop great for just about everything except gaming, the ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 features the latest 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 processor paired with 16GB DDR 3200MHz RAM. For under $1,000, there is no equal.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 6 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,589.99, now $1,239.99 ($350 off)

Dropping to a respectable $1,240 price tag, Lenovo's Legion 5i is a solid buy. With Intel's latest 11th Gen i5-11400H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU under the hood, it's perfect for high-performance 1080p gaming on the go.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 15" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,079.99, now $749.99 ($330 off)

A versatile 2-in-1 that boasts a great deal of power for the price, the IdeaPad Flex 5 offers a great platform for business, home office, personal use and school work. For over $300 off and at $750, it's an absolute steal.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 15" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,169.99, now $849.99 ($320 off)

Down to just $850, the Yoga 7i 15" is one heck of a bargain. Running on an 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 and 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, this thing is as fast as it is versatile. Great for business, home office or school work at this price.

