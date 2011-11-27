Kobo Vox e-reader lands in UK with WHSmith

The Android-powered e-reader, Kobo Vox, has reached UK shores via WHSmith, after the launch of the Kobo Touch e-reader last month and is already being compared to the Kindle Fire

The Kobo Vox comes with a 7-inch colour touchscreen, with anti-glare properties and wi-fi connectivity.



It has the option of choosing from 42 font sizes, is powered by Android 2.3 and its own user interface and has 8GB of storage and expandable memory. It officially is Facebook's e-reading partner, which helps those people who like to share their book updates with their friends online.



The e-reader has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a built-in speaker and is powered by an 800Mhz processor.



The Kobo Vox has already been released in the UK, and can be bought from WHSmith shops or online with at £169.99.





Via: TechRadar