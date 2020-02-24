James Bond x Adidas ultraBOOST 20 revealed before No Time To Die

No Time to Die is almost a month away and with it will come the inevitable swathe of tie-in merchandise. The Bond franchise has boasted a plethora of branded clothing over the years; this Omega Seamaster watch, for instance, is a crowd-pleasing favourite in line with Bond's debonair image.

But Adidas is the current three-stripe king of merch – just look at these Adidas x Star Wars shoes for how deep they go. Now Adidas has turned Bond's eye for high fashion into commemorative activewear, with the Adidas Ultraboost X 007 "No Time to Die".

The Adidas Ultraboost X 007 "No Time to Die" is a branded black-and-grey version of Adidas' premium running shoe constructed partially from recycled plastic. With a Primeknit textile upper and a soft elastane heel, the shoe is designed to both look good and run well.

Pics of the as-yet-unreleased sneaker have appeared online from multiple sources: a promotional image from Adidas is doing the rounds, while detailed photos of the shoe have materialised thanks to sneaker blogger YankeeKicks's Instagram account.

We don't yet have a release date for the shoe, but we imagine it'll be close to April in order to coincide with the film's release.

Check out the leaked snaps below:

A post shared by YANKEE (@yankeekicks) A photo posted by on on Feb 21, 2020 at 9:11am PST

As you can see, the silver 007 branding is most prominent on the heel, while the black has been marked with a space-grey pattern reminiscent of the silver Aston Martin DB5, which Bond is set to drive in the film. There's no Adidas branding on the tongue: instead, we have the gun-barrel graphic seen at the beginning of every Bond film so far.

The films themselves, especially the Daniel Craig era, are quite notorious for product placement. Although Bond prefers a well-polished pair of Oxfords to casual sneakers, even 00 agents have got to keep fit. Perhaps we'll see Bond sporting a pair of Ultraboosts during a training session in the film? Who knows.

In the meantime, you can watch the No Time To Die trailer below while we wait for more details on this limited-edition drop. Are you going to miss out once they hit shelves? No, Mr Bond, we expect you to buy...

