Haier's latest floorcare range is now available to buy in the UK, including a cordless vacuum and wet-dry cleaner
The new lineup is all about making cleaning less of a chore
First launched at IFA, Haier's new floorcare appliances are now available to buy. Each one is designed to tackle common household cleaning frustrations, from limited battery life and tangled hair to the time and effort involved in washing floors.
The new range includes the I-Pro Clean M5 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, I-Pro Clean M5 Station and I-Pro Clean Z5 Wet & Dry Cleaner. All three feature a selection of cleaning technologies, including Double Roller technology and automatic dirt detection, whilst the Z5 also offers the ability to vacuum and wash floors simultaneously.
All three products are available now from Haier's UK online store. The I-Pro Clean M5 costs £259, the I-Pro Clean M5 Station is £349, and the I-Pro Clean Z5 is priced at £239.
The I-Pro Clean M5 is a cordless vacuum featuring Haier's Double Roller System, which cleans on both forward and backward movements to help cover floors more efficiently. It offers up to 100 minutes of runtime on a single charge, which is good for even the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and uses automatic dirt detection in the process.
The I-Pro Clean M5 Station offers the same cleaning features but comes with a self-emptying charging dock. When the vacuum is returned to its station, dust is automatically transferred into an integrated 3-litre bag, reducing the need for manual emptying. The station also uses plasma disinfection technology, which Haier claims can eliminate up to 99.99% of bacteria inside the unit.
Completing the range is the I-Pro Clean Z5, a cordless wet-and-dry cleaner that vacuums and washes hard floors simultaneously. It combines 25,000Pa of suction power with a double-roller system and intelligent dirt detection to tackle both wet and dry messes in a single pass.
The Z5 also features an automatic roller-cleaning system, which uses hot water to wash the rollers before drying them with hot air. According to Haier, the process takes just five minutes, leaving the rollers ready for their next use.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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