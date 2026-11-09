Your Apple HomeView could be used as a security camera – and privacy is the top priority with this potential update

In Summary The Apple HomeView could be used as a security camera with HomeKit Secure Video

Once enabled, the HomeView camera can be used for streaming, recording and activity detection

The feature also comes with privacy protections, light and sound indicators, and notifications

According to new code as spotted by pdfu , the Apple HomeView could be used as a HomeKit security camera. Strings found in HomeView Software 27.2 show support for HomeKit Secure Video, and once enabled, it could potentially allow the HomeView camera to monitor and record events in your home.

The HomeView was officially announced during Apple’s ‘Welcome Home’ event in October, after years of speculation about a new Apple smart home hub and display. It’s scheduled to be released on the 13th November, but if this code ‘leak’ is to be believed, it’s already getting software and feature updates.

While Apple hasn’t officially announced anything, pdfu on X has found localisation strings in HomeView Software 27.2 that could enable the HomeView to work as a security camera . As quoted from the post, “With HomeKit Security Camera enabled, HomeView’s camera can be used for activity detection, streaming and recording.”

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If this software update is to be believed, there are four streaming / recording options available that allow users to manage how the HomeView works as a security camera. First is ‘Off’ which means the HomeView won’t detect any motion, or stream or record footage, and Home members won’t be able to stream in real time.

Apple HomeView could soon double as a HomeKit security camera. The feature has concrete settings localization in HomeView Software 27.2, describing functionality and privacy protections. Here are the exact localization strings: Setup Page Your HomeView can be used as a security camera with HomeKit Secure Video. With HomeKit Security Camera enabled, HomeView’s camera can be used for activity detection, streaming and recording. • Private to Your Home Only home members can view camera streams and recordings. • Light and Sound Indicators A green light appears on the display and a sound plays when someone views the camera stream or the camera starts to record. • No Silent Changes Home members receive a notification when HomeKit Secure Video settings are changed. Recording Options Manage how your HomeView works as a security camera, including when it streams and records. Streaming and Recording Options • Off Your HomeView will not detect motion, stream, or record. Home members will not be able to stream in real-time. • Detect Activity HomeView will detect motion, but will not stream or record. Home members will not be able to stream in real-time. • Stream Home members will be able to stream in real-time, but your HomeView will not record. • Stream & Allow Recording Your HomeView will stream and record. Home members will be able to stream in real-time and view recordings. Streaming and Recording Customize when you want the camera to detect, stream, or record motion. • When Home • When Away • When Asleep The location of your iPhone and other home members’ devices are used to know when someone is home or everyone is away. You can change which devices are used for location detection in iCloud Settings. You can only turn on streaming and recording while people are home from this HomeView. Face recognition, activity zones, and other camera settings are available in [sic] Home App on your iPhone.October 31, 2026

The other three options are Detect Activity, Stream and Stream & Allow Recording. Detect Activity does exactly what you’d expect – it detects motion but won’t stream or record anything. The Stream setting is for Home members to stream in real time without recording, and Stream & Allow Recording offers both, as well as viewing recordings.

Privacy is a top priority with this supposed feature. Users can customise when they want the camera to detect, stream or record, with the options being when you’re at home, away and asleep. Streaming, recording and detecting is also completely private to Home members, as only they can view them, and notifications will be sent if any camera settings are changed.

Other features include light and sound indicators so you can see when the HomeView is streaming or recording. A green light should appear on the display, and a sound should play when the camera starts to record, and when someone views the stream.

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Your iPhone and other Apple devices with location enabled are expected to be used so the HomeView knows when you’re home and away, so it can trigger when the camera records or not. The pdfu post also states that face recognition, activity zones and other camera settings are available in the Home App, and location detection can be changed for specific devices in iCloud Settings.