Your Apple HomeView could be used as a security camera – and privacy is the top priority with this potential update
New code reveals that the Apple HomeView can also double as a security camera
According to new code as spotted by pdfu, the Apple HomeView could be used as a HomeKit security camera. Strings found in HomeView Software 27.2 show support for HomeKit Secure Video, and once enabled, it could potentially allow the HomeView camera to monitor and record events in your home.
The HomeView was officially announced during Apple’s ‘Welcome Home’ event in October, after years of speculation about a new Apple smart home hub and display. It’s scheduled to be released on the 13th November, but if this code ‘leak’ is to be believed, it’s already getting software and feature updates.
While Apple hasn’t officially announced anything, pdfu on X has found localisation strings in HomeView Software 27.2 that could enable the HomeView to work as a security camera. As quoted from the post, “With HomeKit Security Camera enabled, HomeView’s camera can be used for activity detection, streaming and recording.”
If this software update is to be believed, there are four streaming / recording options available that allow users to manage how the HomeView works as a security camera. First is ‘Off’ which means the HomeView won’t detect any motion, or stream or record footage, and Home members won’t be able to stream in real time.
The other three options are Detect Activity, Stream and Stream & Allow Recording. Detect Activity does exactly what you’d expect – it detects motion but won’t stream or record anything. The Stream setting is for Home members to stream in real time without recording, and Stream & Allow Recording offers both, as well as viewing recordings.
Privacy is a top priority with this supposed feature. Users can customise when they want the camera to detect, stream or record, with the options being when you’re at home, away and asleep. Streaming, recording and detecting is also completely private to Home members, as only they can view them, and notifications will be sent if any camera settings are changed.
Other features include light and sound indicators so you can see when the HomeView is streaming or recording. A green light should appear on the display, and a sound should play when the camera starts to record, and when someone views the stream.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Your iPhone and other Apple devices with location enabled are expected to be used so the HomeView knows when you’re home and away, so it can trigger when the camera records or not. The pdfu post also states that face recognition, activity zones and other camera settings are available in the Home App, and location detection can be changed for specific devices in iCloud Settings.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.